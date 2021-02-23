Google has formally announced a slew of Android and Google apps features today, and among them is a neat new security tool for anyone who uses Google's autofill password manager on Chrome and Android. The company has added Chrome's Password Checkup to the operating system, checking your app logins against known breaches. The autofill tool is also getting support for password generation and biometric authentication.

Password Checkup is part of the "Autofill with Google" password manager pre-installed on Android. To use it, you first have to enable the autofill method, which you can do by going to your system settings, searching for Autofill, and selecting Google as your preferred autofill service.

Functionally, there's no difference between the Password Checkup in Chrome and Android, though having it enabled in the operating system itself allows it to check for app password breaches. In any case, the tool only uploads encrypted hashes of parts of your credentials, and the actual determination of whether a password has been breached happens locally on your phone. The feature is also only active when you use Google's autofill method — it won't upload or download anything if you use a competing password manager or none at all (most competitors have long had their own breach checks, so you're not losing out on anything if you use another product).

You can now also generate a new password when you sign up for a service in an app by long-pressing the password field and selecting Autofill in the popup. It's additionally possible to add biometric authentication as an extra layer of security in the feature's settings (which we spotted back in August 2020 already). You can access them by searching your system settings for "Autofill with Google."

Google's own password manager has always been pretty lackluster compared to other solutions, and the addition of these three features is overdue — the company is finally stepping up its game and closing in on third-party solutions. Now, if Google could only make the actual password managing part easier next, because that's still a mess.

Password Checkup on Android apps and the other two new features are available on Android 9 and above for anyone who uses Google for autofill.