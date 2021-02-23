Android Auto ended last year by rolling out to 36 more countries, but the infotainment system has been suffering from a few bugs lately. Thankfully, Google is now rolling out an update that should fix compatibility issues with various phones, notably including the Galaxy S21 series.

Google's support forums have been filled with reports of Auto crashing (pun not intended), or simply not working in the first place, on various phones. Some of the reported devices include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 XL, Note20 Ultra, Pixel 4a, Galaxy S9, and Nokia 8.3. The problems usually occurred no matter what USB cable was being used.

Google's support team later said that a recent update to the Chrome browser caused "an unexpected combination of bugs in some head units and the Android operating system." The fix is rolling out as part of the Android Auto 6.1 update, and Chrome 88.0.4324.181 may also be required.

If the new app updates haven't already rolled out to you, you can download Android Auto 6.1 and Chrome 88.0.4324.181 from APKMirror.