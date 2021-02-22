Samsung's Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2 both have hardware support for ECG monitoring, but it is taking a long time to show up for everyone, since the feature has to be approved by each country's health agencies. It was exclusive to South Korea until September of last year, when it was enabled for use in the United States, and now it's coming to 32 more countries.

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Health Monitor app, which is required for blood pressure and ECG measurement monitoring, is now officially available from the Galaxy Store in 32 more regions. Most of the additions are in Europe, with a few others in the Middle East and Asia:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Unfortunately, you still need a Samsung phone paired to the watch for ECG monitoring, even though all of the required hardware and software is contained in the watch. Maybe one day Samsung will remove that strange requirement.