Samsung has a history of dropping prices on its phones shortly after the initial release, or in some cases, before the full release. Less than two weeks after the Galaxy S21 series became widely available, Samsung has now dropped the price on all three phones by $100-200.

The regular Galaxy S21 originally sold for $799, already a $200 reduction in cost from last year's flagship, but is now available for just $699.99. It has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple rear cameras, and a 6.2" flat AMOLED screen. The Galaxy S21+, with a larger 6.7-inch curved screen and the same RAM/storage/cameras, now starts at $799.99 ($200 off). Finally, the S21 Ultra, with an upgraded camera array, extra RAM, and S Pen support, is on sale for $999.99 ($200 off).

The discounts for each phone are equal to the accessory credit Samsung was providing with pre-orders, so if you didn't get the phones during that period, you can now pocket the savings instead of just spending it on Samsung's own add-ons. The Samsung online store is still selling the phones at MSRP, but with reduced accessory credit (e.g., $50 for S21 orders).

