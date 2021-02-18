This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung kickstarted its February 2021 patch rollout a bit early this time, with the European Galaxy S20 line being the first recipient. Now, these latest Android security updates are spreading to the US, starting with the unlocked Galaxy S20 models and the Note20 Ultra, and more recently followed by the Galaxy Note9 on Verizon and AT&T.
You can expect more Galaxy flagships and mid-rangers to join the list in the coming weeks if Samsung sticks to its course of pushing timely security patches. These updates often follow a phased release, so you may need to wait for it to reach you, though you can always give it a manual check under Settings > Software Update.
Here are all Samsung phones that have been updated to the February 2021 patch in the United States, with the latest entries highlighted in bold:
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUAG, released February 5
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU1AUAG, released February 5
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUAJ, released February 9
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU1AUAG, released February 11
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU1AUAG, released February 11
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: G998USQU1AUAG, released February 11
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1CUA2, released February 1
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES1CUA1, released February 2
Galaxy S10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS4FUA1, released February 19
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS5EUA4, released February 19
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVS5EUA4, released February 19
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS5EUA1, released February 8
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS5EUA1, released February 8
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRS5EUA1, released February 8
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS5EUA1, 225MB, released February 10
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS5EUA1, 230MB, released February 10
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS5EUA1, released February 7
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS5EUA1, released February 7
Galaxy Note9
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS7FUA1, released February 16
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS7FUA2, 183MB, released February 16
- T-Mobile: N960USQS7FUA1, released February 19
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQSBCUAA, released February 18
More phones
Added update information for more models of the Galaxy S10, Note10, Note9, and A50.
Karandeep Singh and Corbin Davenport contributed to this article.
