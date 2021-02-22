PayPal-owned Venmo appears to be going through a service outage which is preventing users from making peer-to-peer payments. User reports to Downdetector began spiking around 10 a.m. PST today. A resolution, however, seems to be gradually rolling out.

For most of the hour, users looking to pay or request payment from others were systematically denied. The global transaction feed was empty during that same time. However, it appears that some payments have started to clear in the last 20 minutes up to press time. Payments to certain users may be available sooner than to other users.

The site has also logged six other outage events in just as many weeks. One of them happened just Saturday as commenters shared their experiences on the Venmo subreddit.