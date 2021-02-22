Jabra unveiled its most advanced ANC true wireless buds back in September. Their compact design and advanced noise cancellation features make them one of the best buds in their category. Sadly, they don't come cheap, costing a whopping $230. Thankfully, they're currently $50 off, helping them be just a bit less expesive.

The buds come with Jabra's most advanced offering in terms of active noise cancelation, thanks to a dual-chipset with a dedicated ANC chip and six microphones. They're also great if you work out, thanks to their IPX4 water resistance and a two-year warranty against dust and water.

They offer up to 5.5 hours of playback time with ANC on, which can be extended to about 25 hours with ANC on or 31 hours with ANC off. When it comes to charging the case, you have the choice of using a USB-C cable or doing it wirelessly.