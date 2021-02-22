Huawei announced its next-gen foldable, the Mate X2, in China today. The phone features an inward-folding design, in stark contrast to the original Mate X, whose display wrapped around it. In other words, it finally adopts the design approach that Samsung has stuck with since the original Galaxy Fold — a wise decision given how fragile flexible panels are. What may prove to be quite a bit less wise, though, is how much Huawei wants you to pay for its phone.

The Mate X2, with its square camera module and the hole-punch display, does bear some resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Huawei helps it stand out with its slightly tapered shape (see image below), which also brings the center of gravity closer to where one would hold the phone.

Both screens are OLED panels with a refresh rate of 90Hz: the external one measures 6.45 inches and the internal one 8. But only the external screen has a hole punch for the front-facing camera. Speaking of the camera, the primary setup consists of a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 16MP ultrawide, a 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and an 8MP "SuperZoom" (10x optical zoom) camera.

Specs Display 6.45-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate (external); 8-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate (internal) Chipset Huawei Kirin 9000 Software EMUI 11.0 (Based on Android 10); upgradable to HarmonyOS Battery 4,500mAh, 55W Huawei SuperCharge RAM 8GB Storage 256GB/512GB Front camera 16MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.9 wide, 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto (3x optical zoom), 8MP f/2.4 "SuperZoom" (10x optical zoom) Color Interstellar blue Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Misc. Dual SIM dual standby, 5G support Price 8GB/256GB - ¥17,999 (~$2,785); 8GB/512GB - ¥18,999 (~$2,940)

The X2 is powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset that debuted with the Mate 40 series last year and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the software front, the phone arrives running EMUI 11 based on Android 10, but will be one of the first phones to be updated to HarmonyOS in April.

The Huawei Mate X2 has been announced in China and has a steeeep starting price of ¥17,999 (~$2,785), which is considerably more expensive than the $2,000 price tag of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2. It's not known whether Huawei will introduce the phone to any markets outside China, but given that it can't make use of Google Mobile Services, Huawei would have a hard time convincing users to drop a thick wad of cash on it.