Google Street View is a handy tool that can help you get accustomed to a place even before visiting it. Most of what you see is shot using dedicated cars with multi-cam setups. It was only recently that the public was allowed to contribute to the imagery. Seemingly wanting to increase public contributions for even better coverage, Google is preparing yet another feature called "Photo Path."

Evidence pointing to this new functionality was spotted by the folks at XDA Developers in an APK teardown of version 2.0.0.357726500. It will let users take a series of photos, which will be then converted into a short clip that can be shared on the platform. The app even includes a demo video of what these clips will look like.

While it doesn't seem like the contributions will match the quality that a Street View car would deliver, it will help increase coverage of areas that can't necessarily be accessed by the cars, particularly useful for pedestrian footpaths and trickier terrain.

There's no official word on when the feature will be made available, but we may not have to wait too long. When it does, there's a possibility that it will be announced in beta and limited to a few locations — just like Driving Mode was initially (no, not the Google Assistant one).