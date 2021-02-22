Last year's Pixel 5 was something of a let-down for most fans of Google's phones, since it went for a budget SoC while retaining flagship-level price, and the release of the Galaxy S20 FE didn't help matters. We're now getting our first look at a budget version expected to launch in a few months, and... it looks familiar.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, has published a purported render image of the Pixel 5a. No other model was mentioned in the leak, so it's not clear if Google is going with a single 'A' device this year (like last year's Pixel 5), or if this is one of two phones. Google sold the Pixel 3a in regular and XL sizes, and while there were also two models in 2020, the larger phone had slightly better hardware and was sold as the Pixel 4a 5G.

The leaked phone measures 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm, making it nearly identical in size to the Pixel 4a 5G, 9.1mm taller than the regular Pixel 4, and 4.2mm shorter than the Pixel 4 XL. It also looks nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G, down to the left-aligned camera cutout, 6.2-inch screen, and dual cameras. There's also a headphone jack.

Right now, it's difficult to tell how this stands apart from the Pixel 4a 5G, but we don't know anything about the internal hardware or pricing yet. If this is the only A-series Pixel we get this year, fans of the smaller Pixel phones will definitely be complaining.