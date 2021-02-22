The Razer Kishi controller is perhaps the closest we've come to duplicating the Nintendo Switch experience with phones. It's compatible with many different devices, functions over a low-latency USB Type-C connection, and now you can get it for just $58.25 from Amazon. That's a discount of $21.74 from the original price.

The Kishi is a controller with an adjustable middle strap, designed to securely fasten to most Android devices. It connects to the phone using the Type-C port, so you don't have to worry about Bluetooth lag. The gamepad should work with every Android game that supports controllers, including Fortnite, Minecraft, DOOM, Stardew Valley, Call of Duty: Mobile, and many others.

The controller is available from Amazon at the link below. You can read our full review here, if you're interested in more details.