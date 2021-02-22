Chrome is the most popular mobile browser around the world and millions use it on a daily basis to browse the web and stay up-to-date with the latest information. It already integrates Google's discover feed on the New tab page, which shows articles on topics that you've expressed interest in. In what seems to be a better way to recommend stories and aid content discovery, Google is testing a new "Follow" button in its Chrome Canary build.

This was spotted by Chrome Story, who say that the feature is in early development and isn't functional yet. The "Follow" button appears in the overflow menu and there even seems to be an initial prompt that notifies users of its existence.

Interestingly, there's no feature flag you need to use in order to get this to work and I couldn't spot the button on my phone. It's difficult to say what the feature is about, but — as suggested by Chrome Story — it seems like Google could be experimenting with RSS reader functionality (remember Google Reader?) to surface stories from sources that you follow. However, we'll only be able to confirm this if the feature works in a subsequent release — watch this space.