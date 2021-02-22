Anker is known for building reliable yet affordable accessories, such as cables and chargers. However, the company's Soundcore sub-brand builds a large variety of products, including the Liberty Air 2 buds. These offer great value for money and usually cost around $80. However, thanks to this deal, you can get them for just $50 on Amazon, provided you don't mind buying a renewed pair.

In our review, we appreciated their great sound quality and excellent battery life. The buds have a lot to offer, with their 7-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and IPX5 water resistance, making them perfectly suitable for workouts. They also charge using USB-C and offer decent cVc 8.0 noise isolation when placing calls.

Sadly, only the black model is down to $50, but the white one costs just $5 more, which isn't a lot if you really wanted that color. However, note that these buds are refurbished and only come with a 90-day guarantee.