Welcome to Monday, everyone. We're kicking off the week with a solid list, and so I have a few standouts to share. First up is Slayaway Camp, a fantastic horror puzzler that should not be missed. Next, I have Neverwinter Nights, which is often on sale, though if you've yet to play this CRPG, you're missing out. Last but not least is Braveland, an enjoyable strategy game that leans towards casual play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 58 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- DecidApp - decision making $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Police Lights 2: PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- 2048 Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cashier of Grocery Shop $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Walking Dead Mad Horde:Endless TD Zombie Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Z $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Solar Walk 2: Planetarium and Spacecraft 3D Models $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sunnytrack – Sun Position, Shadows, Golden Hour $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Police Scanner Radio 2.0 Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Visual Acuity Charts $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphie $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guitar Master Sweeper $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Construction Calc Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Jump Rope Training Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Kavel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Heroes of Loot 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethics: Journalist's Way $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Save the Earth Climate Strike Education Green🌿 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- AlineT Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Awesome Movie Wallpapers S20🔥 HD / 4K Posters Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sliced Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
