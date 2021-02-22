Welcome to Monday, everyone. We're kicking off the week with a solid list, and so I have a few standouts to share. First up is Slayaway Camp, a fantastic horror puzzler that should not be missed. Next, I have Neverwinter Nights, which is often on sale, though if you've yet to play this CRPG, you're missing out. Last but not least is Braveland, an enjoyable strategy game that leans towards casual play. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 58 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. DecidApp - decision making $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Police Lights 2: PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. 2048 Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Cashier of Grocery Shop $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Walking Dead Mad Horde:Endless TD Zombie Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hero Z $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Solar Walk 2: Planetarium and Spacecraft 3D Models $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Sunnytrack – Sun Position, Shadows, Golden Hour $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Police Scanner Radio 2.0 Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Radio online - Tequila Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Visual Acuity Charts $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. All Video Audio Converter PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Graphie $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Guitar Master Sweeper $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Construction Calc Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  29. Jump Rope Training Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Kavel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Heroes of Loot 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Ethics: Journalist's Way $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Save the Earth Climate Strike Education Green🌿 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Braveland $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. AlineT Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Awesome Movie Wallpapers S20🔥 HD / 4K Posters Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sliced Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days