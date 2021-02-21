V-Moda has been producing high-quality audio products for years, and the company's headphones are best known for their recognizable hexagon design. Now you can get the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones for $199.99 from the company's website, a savings of $80 over the usual price.

These are wireless over-ear headphones, with 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers, up to 14 hours of battery life (420mAh), memory-foam ear cushions, and a total weight of 309g. There's also a case included in the box. The only downside here is that the headphones use microUSB for charging, not USB Type-C. Check out our full review if you're on the fence.

The sale appears to only be live on V-Moda's own website, as Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers are still selling the headphones for (close to) original price.