The world of true wireless earbuds is rather crowded at this point, but Jabra has always managed to stand out with excellent sound quality and value. Now you can get the Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds for just $69.99 from Best Buy, a savings of $30 from the original MSRP.

The Active 65t earbuds are powered by 6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers, and while the IP56 rating isn't enough for wearing while swimming, the buds can handle normal sweat without any issues. You also get up to 15 hours of battery life, four microphones for wind noise reduction on calls, and limited passive noise cancellation.

The main catch here is that the earbuds use microUSB for charging, not the better Type-C connector. You can buy them from the link below.