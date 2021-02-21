Even though the Galaxy S21 series dropped microSD card support, there's still plenty of other Android phones with SD slots, as well as hundreds of other kinds of electronics. Now you can get SanDisk's 256GB A2 card for just $37.99, a savings of $4.92 over the usual price.

This is an A2-rated card, meaning it's the best possible option for running applications from. However, even A-rated cards are significantly slower than the internal storage found in modern smartphones, so these cards are still best suited to storing photos, videos, and other non-application files.

You can buy the microSD card from the link below. It's not clear when the current sale will end.