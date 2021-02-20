There are plenty of quality Android games out there, and a large segment of these titles are ports and remasters from existing platforms, such as PC and consoles. While we've seen plenty of remasters, today's roundup is focused on direct ports of titles that can be considered classics. This is a list that's continually updated, and today I have 36 classic ports to share with everyone. These games are the ones many of us grew up playing, and I've hand-selected the cream of the crop. So if you would like to check out some of the best classics on Android, this roundup is for you. Dig in and enjoy!

Ms. PAC-MAN by Namco

Bandai Namco's Ms. Pac-Man is so much better than the original Pac-Man. First of all, there is a bow on the top of the main character's head, which may be pointless, but adds a level of charm that is hard to argue against. The second major difference will be clear when you start to notice that the game's stages turn different colors one after another. Also, the majority of mazes have two escape tunnels instead of only one. So while these may be only a few small tweaks, when added up, the extra layer of detail, for me, places this sequel above the original.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DRAGON QUEST II

Out of all of the Dragon Quest titles on the Play Store, II is my go-to install on all of my phones. The pixel-based graphics are as sharp as ever, and even though this is a game that requires a lot of grinding, I've never once felt hampered by the balance of this title. This is about as classic as you can get when it comes to JRPGs, and as a portrait game, it works wonderfully for one-handed play. While I feel the later games suffer from the portrait orientation, II is simple enough that that one-handed play is almost ideal.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Konami's classic Metroidvania title Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was released on the Play Store, to everyone's surprise, and it's available for $2.99, which is a fabulous deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear gameplay, so exploration is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take about eight or nine hours to beat, so it will take much more than one sitting to work your way through this release. Of course, the game is listed in today's retro roundup because the Android version is a port of the PSP release, which was itself a port of the PS1 version. So even though there's new dialog and voice work, the pixel-based graphics have remained the same, allowing the game to retain its wonderful retro look.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Titan Quest has had an iffy history on mobile, but it would appear that the latest developer connected to the mobile port is working on changing this. While the original release is still available, I've chosen to list the newest listing that includes all DLC in the asking price. It would appear that HandyGames has squashed many outstanding bugs, and so everyone is free to enjoy this classic as it was intended, in full and in working order.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / no IAPs

1942 MOBILE

1942 Mobile is an old-school top-down arcade shooter from Capcom, and while the game has been updated to support play on Android devices, the pixel-based graphics remain the same. You'll get to fly through the skies while shooting down anything that crosses your path, and the controls are reliable, though there is no controller support, which means everyone is limited to the touchscreen controls. There are two difficulty modes to choose from, so no matter your skill level, you'll be able to enjoy this release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Star Wars™: KOTOR

Eighteen years ago, the best Star Wars-themed RPG ever made was released for the Xbox. Eleven years later, Bioware's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was ported to Android by Aspyr Media. Now you can play this classic from the comfort of your phone or tablet. It plays great using the default touchscreen controls, plus it also supports external controllers for those of you who require something more tactile. The sequel to this title is also available on Android, having arrived earlier last year.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.)

Square Enix's Chrono Trigger is considered by many to be the best turn-based JRPG of the '90s and maybe of all time. The Android port has had a bit of a checkered past, what with Square Enix leaving it completely broken for over a year. Luckily it would seem the devs have turned a new corner, as a major update was recently pushed out that improves the controls, graphics, sound and adds in cloud saving support. Plus, there are a couple of new areas to explore with the Dimensional Vortex and Lost Sanctum dungeons' additions, which should give old players something new to try out.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sega's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic was released as part of the studio's SEGA Forever program, which, for a time, was how Sega went about publishing its classic games on Android free of charge. Sega was able to do this by stuffing a ton of ads into these games. Luckily Sega has included a way for users to remove these annoying ads. All you have to do is plunk down $1.99 for a one-time in-app purchase, and the ads will be gone forever.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Ghosts'n Goblins MOBILE

Capcom has released quite a few classic games in the last few years on the Play Store. Ghost 'n Goblins Mobile is probably one of the more recognizable titles out of the bunch. It most definitely is an improvement over the earlier Mega Man ports, so you shouldn't have to worry about any framerate issues. Just keep in mind that this is a very difficult game, and the touch controls may not be accurate enough for some players. Oh, and if you enjoyed this one, you will also want to check out its sequel Ghouls'n Ghosts MOBILE.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes is a popular real-time strategy game that was ported to iOS, but eventually, the game made its way to Android, and the wait was worth it. Not only is this a solid port of the classic that performs well, but the game itself is pretty fun, especially if you enjoy real-time strategy games themed around WWII. While the small UI, lack of online play, and large price tag may hold a few people back, there's no denying that console-quality strategy games are hard to come by on Android, making Company of Heroes one of the best options currently available on the platform.

Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs

R-TYPE

R-Type is probably one of the most well-known 2D sidescrolling space shooters ever made. I, for one, played it for many years on my original 1989 Gameboy thanks to a cart I scored while living in Japan. Not only is the level design fantastic, but each stage has a huge boss fight at the end that takes plenty of practice before you recognize all of its patterns. Plus, there's something to be said about the versatile weapon system that allows you to attach one of your guns on the fly so you can choose to shoot forward or backward.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Crazy Taxi Classic

Crazy Taxi Classic is another Sega port re-released under the SEGA Forever program. It is a taxi racing game that tasks the player with delivering passengers under a specific time limit, which usually results in crazily driving around the city. It has a kicking soundtrack, and the timed arcade mode is perfect for when you only have a few minutes to spare but feel like taking a quick spin around the block.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic

Atari may have completely taken a dump on the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, but that doesn't mean the earlier games aren't worth playing. As a matter of fact, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is still heralded as the best of the bunch, and it has a mobile port available on Android. Sure, the graphics may not look that great when compared to newer games, but that just means it should run a wide range of devices, which is a good thing indeed.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

Streets of Rage Classic

Streets of Rage Classic is just that, a classic arcade brawler from Sega. A couple of years ago, Sega was busy publishing many classic games on the Play Store, and thankfully Streets of Rage made the cut. Of course, since this was a game built around physical controls, I would recommend playing with a bluetooth controller instead of the built-in touch controls, as the game can be challenging, so precision is necessary. Luckily there is support for local co-op over wifi if you happen to get stuck on a boss. Interested parties can play for free, thanks to the title's ad support, and if you happen to find these ads are annoying, you can remove them through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Tropico

The mobile version of Tropico exists as a port of the classic PC game Tropico 3. It's a construction management sim where you get to rule over a semi-democratic banana republic. You can choose to rule with an iron fist, or you could decide to take a moral path to create an island oasis, which is what makes the game so fun, the number of choices available to the player. So if you're looking for a AAA quality city builder that's available at a fair price-point, Tropico is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Five Nights at Freddy's

The juxtaposition of children's animatronics and horror themes isn't exactly new, but throwing it all into a survival game appears to be a winning ticket when it comes to sales. In this port from PC, you play a night guard for a Chuck-E-Cheese-inspired kid's restaurant, where the robotic animals come alive and stalk the halls once the lights are out. A limited amount of electrical power to watch the bad guys on your security monitors lends an extra element of scarcity to the freaky happenings, which is probably why this title is so popular with youngsters.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Gunstar Heroes Classic

Gunstar Heroes Classic is another standout in the SEGA Forever group on the Play Store. If you have yet to play Gunstar Heroes, you are definitely in for a treat. It is hands-down one of the best run-and-gun platforming shooters in existence, and this port stays true to its excellent gameplay. Luckily bluetooth controllers are supported out of the box since the touchscreen controls don't do the game justice. Quick movements and fast shooting are very much necessary to make it through this one. Of course, if you're having a tough time, it's good to know that cross-platform multiplayer is supported over local wifi.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

BLAZING STAR

SNK's Blazing Star was, for its time, one of the best-looking 2D sidescrolling shooters for the Neo Geo gaming system. It is a direct sequel to Pulstar, which was itself a close cousin to R-Type. There are a few animated cinematics scattered throughout its gameplay, and its use of pre-rendered backgrounds allows for a very detailed game that still looks great today. So if you are looking for one of the best shoot 'em ups ever made, this is most definitely a top contender.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

STAR WARS™: KOTOR II

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II took a long time to get here, but now that six years have passed since the first title in the series was released on Android, I'm sure plenty of gamers are eager to know how if the port of the sequel stacks up. It's fantastic. After testing diligently on an OP8 and Tabs S7, it's clear the game is optimized well. On top of this, physical controllers are supported out of the box. You can even unlock the framerate, which is handy for devices that support high framerates. I'm telling you, it's a great port, and it's a heck of an RPG too. Knights of the Old Republic II offers a minimum of thirty hours of content that could easily stretch into a hundred.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Phantasy Star Classics

Phantasy Star Classics was originally released as Phantasy Star II under the Sega Forever moniker, but the game was eventually updated to add in the third and fourth titles in the series. This means you can play all three games in this classic RPG series for free with ad support, and you can even remove these ads for each game through individual in-app purchases. Like many of Sega's ports, the touchscreen controls are a little rough, but luckily there is bluetooth controller support for those that really want to dig in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Karateka Classic

Waaaay back in the day, one of my first experiences playing a video game with a friend was with Kung-Fu on the NES, and Karateka Classic reminds me of that game even though it is an Apple II title from the creator of Prince of Persia. Still, these games are very similar, and so it will be your job to fight your way through a horde of pesky guards, all so that you can save your girlfriend from the evil clutches of the warlord Akuma. So if you're looking for a classic beat 'em up, this is about as classic as it gets.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Simon the Sorcerer

Simon The Sorcerer was originally released in 1993, staring the titular Simon as a fish out of water tasked with discovering magic in a Narnia-style hidden world. The game's controls have been adapted to touchscreens and work well. The game offers the original graphics, but you can also choose to play in HD, thanks to a new graphics mode for modern devices. All in all, this is a quality port that also brings a few new things to the table, and so if you enjoy classic point and click adventure games, Simon the Sorcerer is a quality choice.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SPACE INVADERS

Space Invaders is a game that needs no introduction. It's about as retro as it gets, and thankfully Taito has seen fit to bring the title to Android. Since this cover-shooter is so simple, the touchscreen controls work phenomenally, and so you can reach the highest levels in this release without the worry of slowdown or imprecision. Sure, the asking price may be a little high for such an old game, but at least it's a solid port, so you know you won't be wasting your money on a lazy mobile interpretation.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Beyond Oasis Classic

Beyond Oasis Classic is another SEGA Forever release. The enjoyable action RPG gameplay hasn't changed one bit, though the touch controls will take some getting used to. Now don't get me wrong, this is still a solid port, but the game was obviously created initially with physical controllers in mind. Not that I let that stop me from experiencing the wonderful story again after all these years. It's a classic, after all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Out of all of the Grand Theft Auto games on Android, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the one that offers the deepest experience. For the uninitiated, this release lets you romp through a fictional Southern California as you try to make your way through the vast open-world to earn your place at the top of the food chain by any means necessary. Plus, if you would like to pick up GTA III, Liberty City Stories, Vice City, or Chinatown Wars, they are also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ROME: Total War

ROME: Total War has existed on iOS since 2016, but the game was eventually released on Android, and it's a competent port, just like the rest of Feral's catalog. You can expect the same strategic gameplay as the classic PC version, with a few tweaks here and there so that you can control the entire thing on a touchscreen device. So if you're looking to play a a grand strategy game that also offers RTS mechanics, Feral Interactive's port for ROME: Total War on Android is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Secret of Mana

Square Enix has ported a bunch of classic '80s and '90s RPGs to the Play Store. Secret of Mana is one of those games, and it assuredly is one of the best to ever be released. Unlike many of SE's titles, this is an action RPG that plays similarly to the Zelda franchise. This means the touchscreen controls can be a problem if you are not used to playing action games. Luckily there is also support for physical gamepads, so no matter how you prefer to play, there's a control option for you. And if you would like to check out the first title in this series, Adventure of Mana is also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DARIUSBURST -SP-

Dariusburst -SP- was originally a little-known side-scrolling shooter series on the PlayStation Portable. This Android port features all of the bullet-hell action you would expect from this kind of shooter. The graphics are very demanding, so you will want to make sure you meet the required specs. And if you don't enjoy playing shoot 'em up with touch controls, you will be glad to hear that bluetooth controllers are supported out of the box.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is another high-profile Square Enix release, but this one is slightly different from the majority of the studio's titles. You see, it is mainly a tactical game with a few RPG elements. It plays out like a game of chess, where you move your heroes in certain directions and use special powers that are dependent on your character's class and race. So think of this more as a "cult classic" when comparing it to the developer's more popular offerings.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

RAYSTORM

During the PS1 years, Raystorm was my favorite shoot 'em up on the platform, and it thankfully runs great on Android. Physical controller support is included, and the touchscreen controls work well enough to get through the entire release. Of course, this is only the second title in the RAY trilogy, so if you're looking for Rayforce or Raycrisis, they are also available on the Play Store, all thanks to Taito.

Monetization: $10.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bully: Anniversary Edition

Bully: Anniversary Edition is another popular title from Rockstar Games, but unlike the GTA series, this one is more focused on the story and gameplay over an open-world sandbox. It tells the tale of a schoolyard bully who must navigate the social hierarchy of the corrupt and crumbling prep school, Bullworth Academy. It's considered to be a classic in the Rockstar library, though it is starting to show its age. Still, if you're looking to beat up a bunch of little kids, this is the game for you.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is quite a mouthful, but the game itself is fantastic, and it's pretty gruesome to boot. Sure, it's basically a niche visual novel that contains common tropes, such as students stuck in a school that are tasked with avoiding a murderer. But the thing is, the story is well worth the asking price, with twists and turns all over the place. Truly, this is an engrossing game, and best of all, since it's an anniversary edition, it comes with all-new graphics as well as touchscreen support, not to mention a few gallery extras for the hardcore fans. You can also find the sequel on the Play Store as well, should you want to continue your adventure after finishing this release.

Monetization: $15.99 / no ads / no IAPs

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was released on the Play Store in 2018, and honestly, the title was a welcome surprise at the time. This is one of Square's strangest RPGs since it primarily plays like a side-scrolling platformer, though you can still expect plenty of classic turn-based RPG combat as well. Like most of the premium games from Square Enix, this is an expensive release, and yes, there are also a few in-app purchases included. Luckily they are only useful for optional cheats, so you can easily ignore them. It's also worth noting that the touchscreen controls can be fiddly, but luckily physical controllers are supported, making for a much better way to play this classic.

Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $8.99

Shining Force Classics

Shining Force Classics is another SEGA Forever release, and much like the Phantasy Star collection, this is a title that collects Shining in the Darkness, Shining Force, and Shining Force II. The original title is a first-person dungeon crawler, and the other two titles are strategy RPGs. Like most Sega Forever releases, you can pay to remove the advertisements in each game, which definitely makes for a much better experience. The touchscreen controls work well since these are all turn-based games, so you won't have to worry about awkward touchscreen controls, though bluetooth controllers are supported if you prefer something more tactile.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was remade for modern consoles in 2017, complete with new graphics. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, and it comes with controller and Shield TV support. The game is basically a classic 2D platformer, and since can even switch from the old pixel graphics to the new hand-drawn art on the fly as you play, you can indeed play through the entirety of the title with its original graphics intact, making this perfect game for today's classic roundup.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Old School RuneScape

In a list about old-school games that are considered classics, I would be remiss if I didn't mention Old School RuneScape. This is a classic MMORPG from the past that was ported to Android. It existed in beta for a good bit, and ever since it was officially released fans have the ability to jump in to get a taste thanks to a new free-to-play section. This free content is slightly limited, but it makes for an excellent opportunity to try the classic MMORPG gameplay before you decide if you'd like to spend your money on a monthly subscription.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $99.99