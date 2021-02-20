Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have the arrival of the Apple TV app for the Chromecast with Google TV. We also have an IMDB app for ATV devices as well as a data management utility from Autodesk. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Apple TV

Android Police coverage: Apple TV is finally available on the Chromecast with Google TV

It has definitely taken its time getting here, but it would appear that Apple TV is finally available for the Chromecast with Google TV. This is the app for Apple's video streaming service, and it offers a bunch of original content that you won't find anywhere else, so if you've been eager to take advantage of your subscription on your Chromecast with Google TV, Apple has finally answered your prayers.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs (?)

IMDb TV

Android Police coverage: IMDb TV finally arrives on Android TV, two years after launch

I have no idea why it has taken so long, but IMDB TV is finally available for Android TV as of this week. The thing is, the app doesn't offer much device support. It doesn't yet work with the Shield TV nor the Nebula Capsule II. Coincidentally, a reader has confirmed that the app does work on the Sony X900e, so it would appear this release is limited to select TVs with built-in ATV support for the time being.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

NASA SpaceTime

NASA SpaceTime is the latest release from Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and it's an app that displays the schedule for the NASA Perseverance and Curiosity Mars rovers in both Earth and Mars time, which is a hot topic right now thanks to the recent rover landing. Not only can you view this schedule, but you can also view when the events and operational meetings in support of these missions take place. So if you're a colossal space nut, you'll probably get a kick out of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Autodesk Vault Mobile

Autodesk Vault Mobile is a new app that ties into Autodesk's Vault service, a data management utility that's integrated with Autodesk's products. Basically, if you exist within Autodesk's ecosystem, you now have a mobile app at your disposal that can be used to view your design and engineering data while out and about.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Money by QuickBooks—business banking & payments

Money by QuickBooks is the latest app from Intuit. This is basically a banking app designed for small business owners and freelancers. There are no monthly fees or minimum balances, and you can even expect same-day deposits. So if you're looking to open a new bank account for your business or freelance work, Intuit's Money by QuickBooks is the latest banking app looking to attract your business.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Aero Player (Beta)

Aero Player is both an early access release and a beta release from Adobe, because why settle for one moniker when you can use two. This is a new listing centered around interaction with augmented reality content created with Adobe Aero and shared via an Aero link. While this app isn't compatible with any of my devices, it does work on a limited selection of phones, though most people won't be able to install this just yet. All in all, this is an app that will allow users to watch augmented reality content on their Android device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

LenovoSmart

LenovoSmart is a tie-in app from Lenovo that allows users of its Android devices to control them remotely. It would appear that both carriers and now manufacturers are interested in providing solutions for remote connectivity, so there are tons of options out there for just about any ecosystem. But if you happen to own a few Lenovo Android devices and would like to connect to them remotely, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® VIDIYO™

I miss the days when LEGO was more concerned with creating fun toys instead of trying to tie all of its physical products to software. LEGO VIDIYO is not only a horrible name, but it's an app that connects to LEGO's latest toy line that's centered around augmented reality tech. That's right, VIDIYO is another product from LEGO that requires a smartphone as well as an app, all so kids can play with an AR feature to create music videos with Warner-branded songs. And if you think this super-hip pandering is bad, LEGO has also tied a social networking community to this app, which in no way was purposefully added so that your kid's compatriots will enforce the fear of missing out, which will ultimately line LEGO's pockets further. Apparently, LEGO no longer has any shame.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Covid Apps

UT Exposure Notifications

UT Exposure Notifications is the latest Covid exposure app to arrive on Android, and it's for Utah residents. The app has already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store, and so it's official that this release uses Google's bluetooth tech. So if you live in Utah and would like to trace any potential exposures to the virus, this is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

STARS

Maxelus.net has been publishing plenty of live wallpapers lately, and Stars is the developer's latest offering. As you can see, this live wallpaper offers a background of stars, and like all live wallpapers, this image is animated. So if you're big into space themes or simply want to celebrate the recent Mars Rover landing, then this live wallpaper should fit your interests nicely.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

