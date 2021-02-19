Google’s YouTube TV offers over 85 live television channels in its basic $65/month subscription tier, but the company has been experimenting with specialized add-ons to offer consumers more choices. The Sports Plus add-on was introduced last year, and now Google is debuting Entertainment Plus — a bundle of three popular networks that could save you up to $60 a year.

Priced at an additional $30/month, the Entertainment Plus bundle includes Starz, Showtime, and HBO Max. That means access to original series like Homeland, American Gods, and My Brilliant Friend, plus critically acclaimed movies that can’t be found anywhere else. It also means that you can potentially save a fair bit of coin.

3️⃣ Add-on networks. With Entertainment Plus, you can now access even more original series and movies at your fingertips. Add ➕ and watch 👀 @hbomax, @Showtime, and @STARZ for an additional $29.99 with YouTube TV. pic.twitter.com/OaQu67B21w — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 18, 2021

Purchasing each of the three add-ons individually would work out to $35 a month, which means that the new bundle can save entertainment junkies $5/month. That adds up to $60 in discounts each year — not bad if you were already subscribing to all three networks anyway. Google notes that if you have already signed up for the add-ons separately, you’ll need to unsubscribe first before ordering Entertainment Plus.

If you're interested in checking out the bundle for yourself, it should be live now. Simply head over to your YouTube TV settings, navigate to the Membership section, and check the appropriate box.