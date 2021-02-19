Samsung checked a lot of right boxes to make the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite one of our favorite affordable tablets from last year. A new leak suggests that the company is working on its follow-up, allegedly named Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, along with a lite version of its already cheap Galaxy Tab A7. Both these tablets are expected to be out this summer.

A Twitter user shared a couple of marketing slides giving away some key details about these devices. The Tab S7 Lite will have a 12.4-inch display (up from 10.4-inch on the Tab S6 Lite), which exactly matches with the more premium Tab S7+, although the Lite model is unlikely to get all the bells and whistles of the latter. It will support 5G and Samsung Continuity, which basically lets you receive phone calls and messages from a compatible Galaxy phone right on your tablet.

The presumably cheaper Tab A7 Lite will be a more compact alternative to its bigger sibling, packing an 8.7-inch display. It’s said to have a metal build and could be positioned as a media consumption device, though the image doesn’t specify if it will borrow the standard Tab A7’s quad speakers.

Both tablets will supposedly launch sometime in June, which is still a few months out. And that’s about all the information we have on these two Samsung slates right now. There's a good chance that we’ll continue to see such leaks until their official release this summer.