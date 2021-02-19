OnePlus no longer exclusively sells phones with flagship processors; budget models are also on the menu now. Its most affordable 5G phone, the Nord N10 5G, is receiving a new OxygenOS update. There's not too much on offer, but it does include the latest security patch.
The update is available for the European and global variants as OxygenOS 10.5.10 and OxygenOS 10.5.11, respectively. It's about 550MB in size and doesn't bring Android 11 to the device. It does make it the first OnePlus phone to receive the February security patch, though. It also bumps the GMS package to December 2020.
5G performance has apparently been improved in some scenarios to provide a stable network experience.
- System
- Adjusted a few feature descriptions
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
- Updated GMS package to 2020.12
- Network
- Improved 5G quality of connection in some scenarios to provide a better and stable network environment
The update will be rolled out incrementally, so it might be a few days before it hits your device. To check if you've received it, head over to Settings > System > System Update.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments