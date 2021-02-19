The sharp drop in TV prices in recent years is staggering. To wit: today, Best Buy is offering a gigantic, 75-inch Android TV for just $600, about $200 under what it goes for.

This particular set is a 4K model made by Hisense, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR. It's got three HDMI ports, which, considering you don't need a streaming dongle on account of built-in Android TV, is probably enough for most folks.

Best Buy calls this a $400 discount, but that's a stretch — you can often find this TV for about 800 bucks. Still, $200 off is a sizable savings. It's even available in person at many Best Buy locations, so you can probably order it online for pickup today, if you're impatient. Click the link below for more.