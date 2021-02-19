Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's list is on the longer side, thanks to a plethora of Dr. Seuss book apps that are currently on sale. Of course, I also have a few standouts to share with everyone, such as the current sale on Titan Quest. If ARPGs aren't your bag, then perhaps the racer Rush Rally 3 is more your speed? Then again, if you prefer relaxing puzzlers, then the sale on Quell+ should be right up your alley. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 54 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- OFFLINE - The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Prism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Nature My - Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $11.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dr. Seuss's Sleep Book $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fox in Socks - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FreeBuds Assistant Pro - Helper for 3i, 3, Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gertrude McFuzz - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hop on Pop - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Horton Hatches the Egg $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Horton Hears a Who! $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- I Can Read with my Eyes Shut $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You? $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Oh, the Places You'll Go! $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Fish Two Fish - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Big Brag - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Cat in the Hat Comes Back $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The FOOT Book - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Lorax - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Sneetches - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- There's a Wocket in My Pocket! $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- What Was I Scared Of? $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Yertle the Turtle - Dr. Seuss $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Happy Birthday To You! $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 2 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quell+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rush Rally 3 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Science - Learn Famous Scientists For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alien Shooter - Last Hope $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fairy Tale Mysteries 2: The Beanstalk (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Heedless $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Atomus HD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Fondant: Neumorphic KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nae for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clement KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixly 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
