Zynga and Lucasfilm Games Announce Star Wars: Hunters™ for the Nintendo Switch System

Star Wars: Hunters Teaser Trailer Debuted Today

San Francisco, CA - February 17, 2021 — Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games today announced Star Wars: Hunters, a competitive arena combat game for the Nintendo Switch system and mobile devices, is coming in 2021. Star Wars: Hunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, squad-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters. The game's official teaser trailer debuted today during Nintendo Direct.

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Players will select from a cast of unique and idiosyncratic new characters, including daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and Imperial stormtroopers, in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.

“Bringing Star Wars: Hunters to the Nintendo Switch and its passionate fan-base marks an exciting milestone for Zynga,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “We created Star Wars: Hunters for every fan who has ever dreamed about playing a high-intensity action game set in the Star Wars galaxy and are excited to see Switch players embrace our foray into console gaming.”

“We are delighted that Zynga is bringing their first console game, Star Wars: Hunters, to Nintendo Switch,” said Steve Singer, Senior Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations at Nintendo of America. “We look forward to Nintendo Switch players around the globe experiencing this world-renowned franchise in a new way.”

“Star Wars: Hunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “We’re thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go.”

Star Wars: Hunters will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.

Players can learn more about Star Wars: Hunters and receive game updates by visiting www.swhunters.com

Nintendo Switch players can add Star Wars: Hunters to their Nintendo wish list by visiting https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/star-wars-hunters-switch

For teaser trailer and supporting assets, please visit:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3kn8p5syp3b3jx7/AAA5MQ7ixAbPeplxq_-bYLYwa?dl=0

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & ™ 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved

