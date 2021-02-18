Samsung has been on a roll with updates. Shortly after rolling out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its recent flagships, it's now pushing the One UI 3.1 to a few of them. This update brings a slew of the S21's features to these devices, such as Enhanced Single Take mode, Private Share, and video call effects, but it's missing out on at least one: Google Discover on the homescreen.

SamMobile has been able to confirm that only phones that ship with One UI 3.1 out of the box will have the Discover integration. Other phones that are receiving the update will have to make do with Samsung Free, which offers news from Taboola News, free TV programs (using Samsung TV Plus), and some pretty bad PWA games.

Google Discover feed on the Galaxy S21+.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy F62, and the Galaxy A32 5G are currently the only Samsung phones to support Google Discover on the One UI home screen. While all upcoming phones with One UI 3.1 pre-installed will include Google Discover integration, some of the existing devices may get the option with the eventual arrival of Android 12.