Since its launch last year, Meet has grown up to be a sophisticated video conferencing tool that's suitable for a wide range of applications, from casual chit-chat to full-blown virtual classes. Google is now working on introducing more safety and engagement features to Workspace for Education accounts, one of which is the ability to react using emojis — a feature that was added to Duo last year.

The feature is expected to be available later this year and teachers will have full control over when reactions can be used during the call. Not just that, users will also be able to choose the skin tone of their choice.

Google is also adding more features to make Meet safer for virtual classes. Soon, teachers (or admins) will be able to end meetings for everyone, including breakout rooms, to prevent any unsupervised discussion from taking place. In the next few weeks, they'll also be able to mute all participants at once — an easy way to maintain decorum.

Since fiber connections aren't ubiquitous, Meet is also being optimized to work better on lower bandwidths. For those who miss out, though, Google will also introduce the ability to share transcripts of virtual classes. Both features are expected to roll out later this year.

Google is also working on tightly integrating Classrooms with Meet. For instance, meetings created from Classroom will only allow students and teachers that are part of the class to join the meeting.