ASUS looks intent on pushing a fast follow-up to its $1,000 gamer-focused ROG Phone 3 — the poor thing only came out in October and it's got a successor lined up for March 9. Because the word "four" is a homonym for "death" in most Asian languages (where most of the major tech manufacturers are), we're talking about the ROG Phone 5.
The launch event is scheduled for 3 a.m. PST, so you'll have to be an early riser to catch the reveal live... or you could just bookmark Android Police and let us tell you what's up on your own schedule.
ASUS's first few phones under its Republic of Gaming banner have always come out later in the year — the first began selling in September 2018, the second in October 2019, and the third in August last year — but the latest device was a particular disappointment when it came to software promises, display quality, and features like wireless charging and IP rating.
Perhaps the company was sensitive to criticism and quick to respond to it. We shall see.
- Source:
- ASUS
