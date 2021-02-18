Google and Apple may be fierce competitors, but the companies do work together when it makes sense. All relevant Google apps are available on iOS, and Apple offers its music streaming service on Android. The walls were further torn down when Apple brought its streaming service to Sony Android TVs last year, and now, Google has finally announced that Apple TV is also coming to the Chromecast with Google TV and TCL models starting today.

Chromecast with Google TV owners will be able to enjoy Apple TV in all its facets, including (paid) access to Apple TV+. Once you've installed the app and logged in, you'll also be able to access Apple TV content through Google TV's personalized recommendations and Google Assistant search. You can enjoy shows in up to 4K HDR, provided your TV supports it.

Google has announced that Apple TV will be available globally, so be sure to fire up your Chromecast with Google TV and search for the streaming service. Since we all know that Google loves staged rollouts, it might just take a while until the Apple TV app is marked as available for the Chromecast with Google TV. There are no further details on which TCL Android TVs will be supported in addition to the Chromecast with Google TV, but we assume recent models should be in on the action. More devices are slated to come soon, so stay tuned if your Android TV device isn't supported yet.