Android's native screenshot editor has always been underequipped to serve the needs of the fast-fingered who want to share a receipt or an instant meme. Why force yourself to use multiple editing apps when you could just use one provided to you right there an then? Some improvements brought about by Android 12, however, may bring some people into the fold.

For the past several iterations of Android, the screenshot editor consisted of a brush and highlighter, each coming with a few colors for markup, undo and redo buttons, and a field with manual cropping automatically enabled so that whenever you're trying to draw something near the edges the borders move instead — great quality assurance, Google.

Android 12 kicks it up a few notches from what was already a barebones interface by dedicating a button to initiate cropping (sorry, the editor still doesn't offer preset aspect ratios) and adding text and emoji stickers to the markup toolbelt. It also introduces an eraser tool for precision editing while the undo and redo buttons move to the top of the screen alongside the share and delete functions.

One small step for droids, one giant leap for... some people, I guess.

