Google just released the first developer preview of Android 12, but XDA's Mishaal Rahman is already digging deep into the code and is unearthing new features that aren't meant for our eyes just yet. It looks like Google is working on a One UI-inspired redesign of the system settings that moves interface element close to the thumbs.
The new interface can be activated via a hidden "Silky home" developer flag. Once enabled, the app bar and the text on it grows in size, making it much easier to reach items at the very top with one hand. We can't tell how responsive the new look is as of now and if the text moves back up to a normal sized top bar once you scroll down.
Above: Activated flag. Below: Regular Android 12 look.
We previously covered that Android 12 might introduce a proper one-handed mode, and this could be the first step towards a more fully-featured version of it. But since this new "silky home" mode isn't even available by default yet, it remains to be seen if the mode will even go live in the stable release of Android 12.
For more screenshots, check out Mishaal's tweet below.
More: pic.twitter.com/mLFeuZNN7E
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021
Stay with Android Police for more developments on Android 12. Keep track of what's going on with our ongoing Android 12 series.
- Source:
- Mishaal Rahman
