The first Android 12 preview is out. Yay! But it doesn't have scrolling screenshots. Boo! Well, don't boo too loudly — it looks like scrolling screenshots are there, but the feature isn't enabled in the current build. Maybe next time?

According to XDA's Mishaal Rahman, scrolling screenshots are available in the Android 12 dev preview with a little tinkering, You won't see them, but the feature appears to be mostly done. It's a little "janky/broken," but the "scroll" button on the screenshot preview does take another screen and stitch it together with the first. The demo below causes the system UI to crash, but apparently, that doesn't happen when not recording the screen.

Scrolling screenshots are still a bit janky/broken, but it actually works! (It's not enabled by default so you won't see it when you update.) pic.twitter.com/7ih2zQgvZk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 18, 2021

I would expect features like scrolling screenshots and the new UI themes to be enabled in future previews, or possibly in the beta phase. So, you can cross scrolling screenshots off your wishlist, assuming Google doesn't yank the feature prior to release. For more about the Android 12 launch, check out our announcement post detailing what's new here. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.