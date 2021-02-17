Debuting as part of Samsung’s CES 2021 product lineup, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 feels more like a prequel to the original notebook and not a real successor. That’s mainly because Samsung had to cut a few too many corners to slash the starting price nearly in half, down to $549 this year. More than a month after its unveiling, the convertible Chromebook finally has a release date for the US, with plans to land on March 1.

As a refresher, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is equipped with more modest internals and display specs when compared to its predecessor. You can configure the device with either an Intel Celeron or a Core i3 processor, and a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display is our new default screen option (down from 4K OLED on the last year’s model). Though you can still use a USI stylus on that touchscreen, Samsung isn’t bundling any in this time around.

Preorders are already live at Best Buy and on Samsung’s own website and will run through February 28, with both Mercury Gray and the eye-catching Fiesta Red colors up for grabs. The base Celeron model gets you 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for $549, while the i3 variant with double the RAM and storage capacity costs $699. Samsung is sweetening the pot with $50 in store credits until the end of this month, and $30 for orders placed between March 1 and 14.