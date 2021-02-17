The Nest Audio is only a few months old and is a more modern and better-sounding replacement for the original Google Home speaker. Last weekend, we shared a deal allowing you to grab a pair for just $150, representing a $50 markdown compared to the traditional retail price. However, this offer only made sense if you needed two units. Thankfully, there's now a new deal allowing you to get a single speaker for $20 off.

The Nest Audio aims at replacing both the original Google Home and Google Home Max speakers. It features a 75mm woofer, a 19mm tweeter, three far-field microphones, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It can be paired with another unit for stereo sound but also works independently.

If you want to learn more about the Nest Audio, make sure you read Taylor's full review here.

All colors are currently discounted at the below retailers; just click on your favorite one to buy yours.