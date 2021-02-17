While we may not be using Maps as often in these times of pandemic, Google is still constantly working on improving the service. Recently it introduced split-screen street view and also rolled out incredibly accurate street-level details. Now in a bid to make traveling easier for those venturing out, Google is making it possible to pay for parking and public transit fares directly from the app.

The company has partnered with on-demand mobile parking providers Parkmobile and Passport to let users pay for their meters without touching any exposed, public surfaces (phew!). The "Pay for parking" button will appear on the navigation screen, and users will simply have to enter their meter number and pay for the amount of time they need.

Users will also have the choice to extend their parking sessions with a few additional taps. The feature is rolling out starting today for Android (coming soon for iOS users), and is available in over 400 cities in the US, including New York, Washington D.C., Houston, and Los Angeles.

As for transit fares, Google has partnered with over 80 agencies globally to make it possible to plan and play for public transport without having to hop between multiple apps. Users will be able to pay for their fares with Google Pay while looking for transit routes within the app. Users in San Francisco will also be able to purchase Clipper cards directly from the app. This feature will be rolling out to Android users in the coming weeks.