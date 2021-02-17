Google is quite vocal about acquiring Fitbit. About a month ago, the company officially boasted the products were part of its family by featuring them on its online store. Sadly, they couldn't be purchased from Google yet, and the banner was just a mere redirection to Fitbit's site. The company pushed the integration one step further and is now selling Fitbit products on its store.

You can now buy the Versa 3, Sense, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 smartwatches on the Google Store. The first two already integrate Google technology, as both ship with Assistant out of the box.

Interestingly, older products like the Versa 2 and smart scales are not available on the Google Store, but there is still a link to Fitbit's, where a wider selection is available.