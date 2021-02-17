Google Fi always has a few Motorola phones in stock at very affordable prices to cater to anyone who'd be willing to give the carrier a spin. Well, a fresh wave has arrived, all three of them well under MSRP, and it includes the brand's first 5G entry on the network.

Two of them are Motorola's pair of budget phones for 2021: the Moto G Play (2021), with a 6.5" 720p display and a 5,000mAh battery, is coming to Fi for $99 ($7o off MSRP); the Moto G Power, with a 48MP camera and 4GB of RAM, is also underpriced at $199 ($5o off MSRP). And then there's the Motorola One 5G Ace, Fi's lowest-cost 5G phone to-date at $279 ($120 off MSRP, despite the fact that the Fi site says it's supposed to be $299).

Fi is still selling the 2020's Moto G Power ($49) and Stylus ($99) and is currently offering all five phones for free after bill credit for new customers porting their number over or existing accounts adding a new line. Here are the terms for the Moto G Power (2021) — substitute the model and price accordingly.