Outdoor security cameras are a great way to keep tabs on your property.... as long as there's ample lighting. Unfortunately, many cameras only perform well during the day, leaving plenty of wiggle room for intruders to infiltrate your home under the cover of darkness, but it doesn't have to be that way. This week, our friends at ANNKE are giving away four of their NC400 NightChroma security cameras, valued at $129.99 a piece.

Equipped with a 4MP 2.8mm lens mated to a large 1/2.7" A-1 image sensor that boosts photosensitivity by 180%, ANNKE's NC400 NightChroma security camera is designed to perform admirably in low-light situations. Its F1.0 aperture lets in more natural light alongside an integrated 100-foot warm supplemental light that enables the NC400 to record a clear picture in vivid color, whether its dusk, dawn, or anything in between.

The NC400's powerful lens also features a 102º field of view with active alignment technology for capturing wide and stable angles, plus it can see out to 100 feet away, all of which will come in handy alongside the 24/7 live feed and active alerts you'll receive via the ANNKE app, no monthly fees required. Finally, to ensure the NC400 is up to the task of monitoring your property regardless of the elements, it's built to withstand extreme temperatures while also boasting a IP67 waterproof rating.

Buy an ANNKE NC400 NightChroma security camera and save up to 38%

If you'd rather not take your chances on being one of the select few who will win an ANNKE NC400 camera, you can pick one up today for some serious money off. This camera is currently available for $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon when the on-page coupon is applied before checkout. If you want to save even more money, you can slash another $10 off your order when you sign up for an Amazon Rewards card. You can also purchase the NC400 camera for $89.99 ($40 off) directly from ANNKE's website when you use the promo code HP2XKY at checkout.

This contest will run from February 11 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on February 17, 2021. Four winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE NC400 NightChroma security camera. This contest is open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

ANNKE NC400 NightChroma Security Cameras (USA)

