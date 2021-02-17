Google has just taken down the Official Trump 2020 App from the Play Store. Before the listing was taken down, the app was already affected, claiming network connectivity issues, though we don't know if that is related to this latest action.

The listing as it appeared some time prior to the takedown.

A reason for the takedown is not yet forthcoming, though we've reached out to Google for more information. The app allowed users to register for Trump rallies, check into events, contribute financially, keep up to date with campaign news, and "earn rewards."

Screenshots of the Trump 2020 app and app listing images.

The app actually dates back to 2016, where it was used in the former president's first campaign, and was refreshed for the 2020 election, with only a pair of maintenance updates in the intervening years.

Last month, in the wake of an insurrection against the US Capitol, Google also banned conservative social media app Parler from the Play Store for violating Google's policies regarding content moderation. The app was reportedly used to organize the events which occurred there on January 8th, with further claims that it incited violence in the face of an urgent public safety threat. Ultimately, five people died as a result of the violence orchestrated by insurrectionists.

