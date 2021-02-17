Since Apple released the AirPods, true wireless earbuds have been the trend. The company later continued to innovate, with the introduction of the AirPods Pro that came with active noise cancellation. Other brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, and Jabra have also brought similar products to the market, which are unfortunately quite expensive.

Thankfully, Aukey's EP-T27 true-wireless buds offer similar features but cost only a fraction of the price at just $27.50, instead of $50 traditionally.

The buds come with a handful of features, including active noise cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance, USB-C charging, and a Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, and AAC. The latter ensures a clear and gapless connection with your phone, making them great to watch videos and play games.

The buds have you covered with a playback time of about fixe hours, which can be extended to an impressive 25 hours with the charging case. Sadly, there is no wireless charging, but that shouldn't be an issue given the battery life, especially at this price point.

To benefit from the promotional price, make sure you apply the on-page coupon code (HW45VLZ3) when checking out to receive $22.50 off of the regular price.