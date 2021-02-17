Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed down since the weekend, but I still have some quality sales to share with everyone. My first standout is Dead Cells, a super-popular platforming roguelike well-worth the asking price. Next up is Teslagrad, an enjoyable platformer best played with a physical controller. Last I have FAR: Lone Sails, a gorgeous puzzler that offers a very unique theme. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games