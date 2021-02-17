Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed down since the weekend, but I still have some quality sales to share with everyone. My first standout is Dead Cells, a super-popular platforming roguelike well-worth the asking price. Next up is Teslagrad, an enjoyable platformer best played with a physical controller. Last I have FAR: Lone Sails, a gorgeous puzzler that offers a very unique theme. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- No More Buttons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Brain Card Game - Find5x 4P $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] Cookie Animals : OFFLINE PUZZLE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Glassy Icon Pack | For Nova Launcher and More $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Binders | License $12.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICD-11 Disease Codes Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICF Codes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Mirroring For All TV $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TV Cast Pro $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- TV Cast Ultimate Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Delicious alkaline recipes $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FAR: Lone Sails $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OrbaDrone - Faded Light $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Cells $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Expanse $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mix Ui - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
