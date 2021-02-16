LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, not only because it brings a stock-like experience to phones and tablets, but also because it has kept many devices supported long after the manufacturer dropped support. The project has offered builds based on Android 9 Pie since early 2019, and now that many devices have been updated to LineageOS 17.1 (and with Android 11 support coming soon), support for Pie is ending.

A new code commit to the LineageOS build server reveals that no more builds will be produced for devices with LineageOS 16.0, meaning devices not upgradeable to 17.1 (Android 10) will no longer receive any updates, including security patches. The full list of affected phones and tablets is below.

Huawei P20 Lite (anne)

Huawei Honor View 10 (berkeley)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Huawei P20 Pro (charlotte)

OPPO F1 (International) (f1f)

Huawei P Smart (figo)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts210vewifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts28vewifi)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus (kccat6)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3X (land)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A (lentislte)

Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duos (ms013g)

OPPO R5/R5s (International) (r5)

OPPO R7s (International) (r7sf)

OPPO R7 Plus (International) (r7plus)

Xiaomi Redmi 4(X) (santoni)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi (YTX703F)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE (YTX703L)

BQ Aquaris X2 (zangya)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (zangyapro)

Asus Zenfone 3 (zenfone3)

It's a shame that so many phones and tablets are being left behind, but some could return if the maintainers can port newer versions of LineageOS (or if new maintainers are found). Unofficial builds or other custom ROMs are also available for some of the affected devices.