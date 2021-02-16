XDA is on a roll, detailing a whole slew of features that might come to Android 12, supposedly codenamed Snow Cone. The latest code the publication dug up points at a Google-made "Game Mode" and an accessibility option allowing the visually impaired to reduce bright colors.

The Game Mode XDA spotted is different from the existing GameManagerClient that's already deprecated and currently responsible for casting games to different screens. The new "GameManager service," as it appears to be called, is described as a "service to manage game related features," allowing users to "manage the game mode and persist the data" across device reboots. While there aren't further details as of now, it's suspected that we're looking at an API that might automatically enable or disable settings like Do Not Disturb, locked screen brightness, auto-rotation, and more when you start a game.

If that seems familiar, it's because it is. Almost all Android manufacturers that aren't Google already have their own custom game modes. But Google's solution might bring some consistency and standardization to game modes across phones, which could help developers know what to expect when they implement certain features.

Then there's a new "Reduce Brightness" option that will live among other quick setting tiles in the notification shade. It's expected to be an accessibility feature that is supposed to help people with visual impairments, though there aren't any images of what Android would look like with "Reduce Bright Colors" enabled, as the feature was originally called when it was in early development.

With so many details leaking out left and right, it might not be long until Google releases the first developer preview of Android 12. The company has historically always released new betas on Wednesdays and pulled forward the Android 11 preview launch to February, so the OS might even touch down this week already.