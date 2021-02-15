Whether you're working from home or spend a lot of time commuting, active noise-cancelling headphones help isolate yourself from unwanted noise. Although Bose and Sony get most of the attention, some other contenders are very relevant. Microsoft's first-generation Surface headphones are a great alternative, despite having been replaced with a more modern version. They traditionally sell for $250, but you can get them for just $111 on Woot today.

The Surface Headphones offer superior sound quality, active noise cancelation, and about 18 hours of battery life. They connect over Bluetooth and 3.5mm input, making them usable even if they're out of battery. They're controlled using touch input, and there's also an option to adjust the noise cancelation level, which prevents you from taking the headset off if you need to talk to someone.

Make sure to check out Taylor's review before buying your pair. If you're ready to complete your purchase, use the link below to get your pair from Woot. Unfortunately, only the grey model is on sale, and there is a 10 unit per customer limit — but you'd hardly need more than that anyway.