Ever since we're in the middle of a pandemic and find ourselves working and learning from home, Chromebooks are selling like hotcakes. With everyone trying to get their hands on some, availability is often scarce, but there's a good deal every once in a while. The latest in line is the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4, which currently costs as little as $159.99 on Amazon, which is $70 off the list price. The biggest caveat: It'll likely ship in March at the earliest.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a small 11.6-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage — great as a first machine for kids who have to get into remote schooling or if you only ever open a few tabs at a time. Just keep in mind that it doesn't have a touchscreen, though let me be honest — I barely ever use the touchscreen my own Chromebook is equipped with. Other than that, Samsung promises 12 hours of battery life, "military-grade" durability, and gigabit Wi-Fi. The Chromebook will get updates until June 2026.

You can snag up the Chromebook 4 today on Amazon, but keep in mind that the machine isn't predicted to be in stock before March 6 — don't jump on this deal if you need a new laptop right away. But if you can wait, this is one of the best prices we've seen on the Samsung Chromebook 4 yet.