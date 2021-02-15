T-Mobile has a contract with Major League Baseball to offer its subscribers free MLB.TV subscriptions through 2023. With another year of pandemic sports on the horizon, fans might be happy to take advantage of the Un-carrier's offer this year which is set to officially become available soon.

Digital messaging is coming out telling T-Mobile customers that they'll be able to sign up for a full year of MLB.TV for free at t-mobile.com/mlb starting March 30. That means no spring training games, but it's still going to be a fun time.

Of course, more details need to be announced — exact redemption dates and whether it'll be an All Teams subscription (valued at $130 this year) as with previous years — but when they do, we'll have them for you.

If you don't have it already, you might want to get the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It's usually where the company lets you redeem the offer. Grab it from the Play Store or APK Mirror.