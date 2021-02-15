Jabra is amongst the leading brands when it comes to true wireless buds, as its products are reliable and sound great. The Elite 75t are one of its higher-end devices and have recently been upgraded with active noise cancelation, enabling them to compete with some of the best buds on the market. They don't come cheap, though, as they traditionally sell for $150. Thankfully, you can get them for almost half the price, if you're willing to buy a refurbished pair.

The Elite 75t pack a bunch of features, including IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, one-touch access to Google Assistant or Alexa, and an in-app equalizer. They charge over USB-C and last about 7.5 hours without being filled up. That figure can be extended to a whopping 28 hours with the case, ensuring you won't have to plug them in too often. Most importantly, they come with impressive noise and wind-reducing algorithms, making sure you benefit from the best audio experience possible.

To benefit from such a low price, you'll have to buy a pair that's been refurbished by Jabra. The company says the "product has been professionally restored to working order like new. It includes all accessories and has been thoroughly inspected and cleaned to meet our specifications." However, it won't ship in its original box, and some units could have a couple of scratches on them. Given the impressive discount, it could be worth compromising to snatch a pair for just $70. All colors are available, namely: Black, Gold, and Titanium.