Samsung's Galaxy A51 was one of the company's best phones last year, offering a large 6.5-inch screen and good performance for the relatively low price of $400 (before all the sales started). Unsurprisingly, Samsung is working on a sequel, and now we have images of the phone from WinFuture.

Previous reports already revealed that the Galaxy A51 would include a 120Hz 6.5-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery, 25W charging, and five cameras. WinFuture has now confirmed those details, adding that the phone will be sold in both 4G-only and 5G models, similar to last year's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The 4G phone will use a Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the 5G edition is expected to have a Snapdragon 750G. By comparison, last year's A51 used an Exynos 9611 across all models, which did not support 5G at all.

Depending on the region and model, the Galaxy A52 will have either 6 or 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot for storing more data (take that, Galaxy S21), Android 11, and Bluetooth 5.0. The rear camera array has a 64MP main sensor, plus unspecified 5 and 2MP cameras (likely ultra-wide and macro).

Samsung will sell the Galaxy A52 in the usual black color, but also white, blue, and lavender. The phone is also expected to have an IP67 rating, which isn't completely waterproof, but it will keep the phone alive after an accidental splash or two. European pricing is expected to be €349 for the 4G model and €429 for the 5G option.