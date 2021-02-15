A Chromebook's a Chromebook no matter what the guts you put in it. Asus took that axiom and pushed it with its Chromebook Flip C433, a squared-off 2019 redesign of the C434. While the C433 went on deep discount early, not much hay has been made since. That is until now, as Best Buy is once again bringing it down to its best price yet.

The laptop comes with a 360° swivel design and a 14" Full HD touch display for every conceivable personal and professional use. The innards are base model stock: an Intel 8th-gen Core m3 mobile processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. Other highlights include an HD webcam, Wi-Fi ac, a 3.5mm audio port, a microSD card slot, two USB-C ports, and a full USB port.

You can provision your Chromebook Flip C433 in a pleasing Blue Silver finish from Best Buy today for the fairly reasonable price of $329 — that's $200 off an MSRP this device has ridden for many months now.