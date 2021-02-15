Welcome to Monday, everyone. this past Sunday was Valentine's Day, and so there were plenty of sales abound. Many were covered in our roundup on Friday, but we also have a solid selection today, including a few standouts. First up is Stardew Valley, which is currently on sale in celebration of a recent update pushed to consoles. Next, I have Florence, a story-rich adventure game where you'll explore the protagonist's new relationship. Last up is Planescape: Torment, a quality CRPG that's easily worth the current sale price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 53 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Social Horoscope Community $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Bouncer Story $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Brain Card Game - Find5x $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- EPSX EMU WITH GAMEPAD NO BIOS NEEDED $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Block Puzzle Classic(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push them all 3D - Smart block puzzle game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- JKD-PSV01 theme for KLWP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Watch Face - Pujie Black - Wear OS & Galaxy Watch $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- GoldOx - The Golden Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bright Planet : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bit Guardian Parental Control - For Parents $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Jazz Rock Guitar $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Neck PRO - Forward Head Posture Correction $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tesla Advanced Notification $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Bouncing Hero $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gunslugs 3 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pegs - Solitaire - Solo Halma (Boardgame) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Florence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- cress pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AquaNautic Pro 🌊 Underwater Submarine Simulator $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat & Dog Games for Kids $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hyper Clickers $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Stardew Valley $4.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Mixture for KLWP $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rabbit KLWP Presets $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $2.10; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3Dion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Mountain Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drawon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ruggon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sense X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixly - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments